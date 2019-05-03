Imperial Oil (IMO) PT Lowered to C$43.00 at National Bank Financial

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price dropped by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$48.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.92% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IMO. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Monday. CSFB raised shares of Imperial Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$41.93.
IMO stock traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$38.42. 248,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,747. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.26. Imperial Oil has a one year low of C$33.52 and a one year high of C$44.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45.
About Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
