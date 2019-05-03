Imperial Oil (IMO) PT Lowered to C$43.00 at National Bank Financial

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price dropped by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$48.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IMO. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Monday. CSFB raised shares of Imperial Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$41.93.

IMO stock traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$38.42. 248,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,747. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.26. Imperial Oil has a one year low of C$33.52 and a one year high of C$44.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 2.79000003632449 EPS for the current year.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

