Imperial Capital Reaffirms In-Line Rating for Allegion (ALLE)

Imperial Capital restated their in-line rating on shares of Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) in a research note published on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Imperial Capital currently has a $102.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $96.00. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Allegion’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.90 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.65 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ALLE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Allegion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Allegion from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $92.00 price target on shares of Allegion and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.00.

Shares of ALLE opened at $98.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Allegion has a one year low of $73.85 and a one year high of $100.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Allegion had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 72.88%. The business had revenue of $655.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Allegion will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

In other Allegion news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,211 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $199,631.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,554.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chris E. Muhlenkamp sold 12,034 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $1,070,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,629.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,486 shares of company stock valued at $6,459,845 in the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Allegion by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 483,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,786,000 after purchasing an additional 28,141 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Allegion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,215,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Allegion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 3rd quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allegion by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 133,398 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

