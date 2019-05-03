ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.43) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of ImmunoGen in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 30th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.43) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for ImmunoGen’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 599.63% and a negative net margin of 311.94%. The business had revenue of $8.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded ImmunoGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Svb Leerink lowered ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. ImmunoGen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.89.

ImmunoGen stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.62. The company had a trading volume of 24,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,334,578. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ImmunoGen has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $12.31. The firm has a market cap of $373.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.13.

In other news, VP Thomas Ryll sold 11,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $64,372.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 87,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,230.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Enyedy sold 51,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $285,992.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 483,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,100.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in ImmunoGen by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 113,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 449.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 57,865 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 36,720 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 344,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 80,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 1,474.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 359,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 336,392 shares during the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

