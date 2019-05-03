ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN) Receives $2.89 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.89.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IMGN shares. HC Wainwright cut ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, March 4th. BidaskClub cut ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Svb Leerink cut ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

In other ImmunoGen news, VP Thomas Ryll sold 11,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $64,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 87,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,230.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Enyedy sold 51,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $285,992.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 483,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,709,100.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,378,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,416,000 after buying an additional 896,227 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,158,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,201,000 after buying an additional 390,917 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,158,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,201,000 after buying an additional 390,917 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 2,445,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,154,000 after buying an additional 150,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,245,000 after buying an additional 96,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMGN opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. ImmunoGen has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $12.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $358.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.13.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 599.63% and a negative net margin of 311.94%. The company had revenue of $13.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ImmunoGen will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

