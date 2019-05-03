Imax Corp (IMAX) Expected to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Imax in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.16. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Imax’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Imax had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $80.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley set a $34.00 price objective on Imax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Imax in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Imax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Imax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Imax to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Imax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

NYSE:IMAX opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. Imax has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $26.10. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMAX. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Imax by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 5,150,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,872,000 after buying an additional 330,598 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Imax by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,402,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,185,000 after buying an additional 33,257 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Imax by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,719,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,346,000 after buying an additional 85,783 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Imax by 18.4% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 966,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,929,000 after buying an additional 149,971 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Imax in the fourth quarter valued at $18,169,000. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Imax news, insider Mark Welton sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $372,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,236.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Vance sold 1,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $32,209.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,916.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,205 shares of company stock valued at $3,139,379 in the last quarter. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

