Idera Pharmaceuticals (IDRA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Idera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 75.10% and a negative net margin of 9,045.47%.

IDRA traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,683,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,093. The stock has a market cap of $89.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.59. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $17.12.

IDRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Idera Pharmaceuticals to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush set a $7.00 target price on Idera Pharmaceuticals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Idera Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDRA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Idera Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod, a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and colorectal cancer.

