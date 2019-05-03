Iconiq Lab Token (ICNQ) Price Reaches $0.0415 on Exchanges

Iconiq Lab Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 3rd. During the last week, Iconiq Lab Token has traded down 22.4% against the dollar. One Iconiq Lab Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0415 or 0.00000713 BTC on major exchanges. Iconiq Lab Token has a total market capitalization of $160,019.00 and approximately $1,727.00 worth of Iconiq Lab Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00005314 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00399897 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00017298 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001799 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.53 or 0.00937529 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00173580 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00006441 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00001336 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Iconiq Lab Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,858,186 tokens. Iconiq Lab Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . Iconiq Lab Token’s official website is iconiqlab.com . The official message board for Iconiq Lab Token is medium.com/@iconiqlab

Iconiq Lab Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconiq Lab Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconiq Lab Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Iconiq Lab Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

