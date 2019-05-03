Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Increases Position in Metlife Inc (MET)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 259.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Metlife by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,555,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,979,118,000 after purchasing an additional 853,018 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Metlife by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,981,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,078,000 after buying an additional 1,087,142 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Metlife by 4,191.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,828,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 12,529,511 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Metlife by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,421,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,344,000 after buying an additional 856,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Metlife by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,458,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,475,000 after buying an additional 947,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 10,292 shares of Metlife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $456,964.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,138,701.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 2,669 shares of Metlife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total value of $118,583.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,503.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MET opened at $47.41 on Friday. Metlife Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.18. Metlife had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Metlife’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This is a boost from Metlife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Metlife’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Metlife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. Sandler O’Neill cut Metlife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Metlife from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.76.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

