Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Boosts Stake in Avangrid Inc (AGR)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its holdings in Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) by 42.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $3,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,531,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,135,000 after buying an additional 65,687 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,882,000 after buying an additional 5,977 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Avangrid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,878,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Avangrid by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Avangrid by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 177,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,908,000 after purchasing an additional 16,255 shares during the last quarter. 14.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $52.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Avangrid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.25.

AGR stock opened at $50.52 on Friday. Avangrid Inc has a 52 week low of $45.81 and a 52 week high of $54.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Avangrid Inc will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.64%.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

