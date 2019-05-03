Ibex Wealth Advisors Purchases New Stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NUV)

Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 84,281 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

NUV opened at $9.94 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $10.01.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

