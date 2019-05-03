IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) CFO Sells $674,940.00 in Stock

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.98, for a total value of $674,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Glenn Schiffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 22nd, Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $225,000.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Glenn Schiffman sold 2,000 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.22, for a total value of $422,440.00.

On Friday, March 1st, Glenn Schiffman sold 2,000 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $427,360.00.

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock traded up $4.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $228.28. The stock had a trading volume of 876,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,048. The company has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.09. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $128.80 and a twelve month high of $233.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.05. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IAC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,851,000 after acquiring an additional 15,760 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

