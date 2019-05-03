Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 20,000 Shares of Entergy Co. (ETR)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 55.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 176.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Shares of ETR opened at $96.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.40. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $75.45 and a 1-year high of $97.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.12). Entergy had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.79%.

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total transaction of $138,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,364.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 31,300 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.92, for a total transaction of $2,970,996.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,408 shares of company stock valued at $4,743,743. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

ETR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie set a $100.00 target price on shares of Entergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Entergy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

WARNING: “Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 20,000 Shares of Entergy Co. (ETR)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/03/hussman-strategic-advisors-inc-sells-20000-shares-of-entergy-co-etr.html.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.