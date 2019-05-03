Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Ciena Co. (CIEN)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 30.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 9,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at $1,400,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,211 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 13,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at $1,261,000. 94.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $39.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $22.99 and a 12-month high of $45.70.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $778.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.62 million. Ciena had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CIEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ciena from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $42.20 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Ciena to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Argus restated an “average” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ciena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.30.

In other Ciena news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $75,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,322 shares of company stock valued at $7,791,134 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

