Humana (HUM) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $17.25-17.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $17.43. Humana also updated its FY19 guidance to $17.25-17.50 EPS.

HUM opened at $247.38 on Friday. Humana has a twelve month low of $225.65 and a twelve month high of $355.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.88.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.67 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 19.64%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Humana will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Humana’s payout ratio is 15.12%.

A number of research firms have commented on HUM. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $390.00 to $352.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, January 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $336.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $331.00 price objective on shares of Humana and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $337.26.

In other news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 15,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.24, for a total transaction of $4,757,470.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,577,244. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Roy A. Beveridge sold 8,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.16, for a total transaction of $2,542,670.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,811,548.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

