HSBC (HSBA) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

HSBC (LON:HSBA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

HSBA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Barclays set a GBX 640 ($8.36) target price on HSBC and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 665 ($8.69) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on HSBC from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 513 ($6.70) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Numis Securities decreased their target price on HSBC from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 665.50 ($8.70).

Shares of HSBC stock opened at GBX 682 ($8.91) on Friday. HSBC has a one year low of GBX 596.40 ($7.79) and a one year high of GBX 749.90 ($9.80). The firm has a market capitalization of $134.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.83.

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 645 ($8.43) per share, with a total value of £645,000 ($842,806.74). Also, insider Marc Moses sold 223,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 626 ($8.18), for a total value of £1,400,067.78 ($1,829,436.53). Over the last three months, insiders have sold 467,788 shares of company stock worth $292,274,178.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

