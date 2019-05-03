HopFed Bancorp (HFBC) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

HopFed Bancorp (NASDAQ:HFBC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HopFed Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th.

Shares of HFBC stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361. HopFed Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.03 and a 52 week high of $20.36. The firm has a market cap of $129.92 million, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

HopFed Bancorp (NASDAQ:HFBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. HopFed Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $8.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in HopFed Bancorp by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,799 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in HopFed Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,360,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in HopFed Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,187,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in HopFed Bancorp by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 251,188 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 8,751 shares in the last quarter. 47.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HopFed Bancorp Company Profile

HopFed Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank USA, Inc that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including money market accounts, passbook savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits, as well as non-interest bearing, savings, and interest bearing checking accounts.

