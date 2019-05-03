Honeywell International Inc. (HON) is Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises about 1.9% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $56,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 289.1% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In related news, insider Timothy O. Mahoney sold 73,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.30, for a total value of $11,318,213.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 305,505 shares in the company, valued at $47,139,421.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 4,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.75, for a total value of $629,807.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,138.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HON has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Honeywell International to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Honeywell International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.20.

HON stock opened at $171.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $124.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.12. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.48 and a 1 year high of $174.34.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.63 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.95%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Honeywell International Inc. (HON) is Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/03/honeywell-international-inc-hon-is-ferguson-wellman-capital-management-inc-s-10th-largest-position.html.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

See Also: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.