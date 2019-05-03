Holly Paul Sells 9,574 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN) Stock

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) insider Holly Paul sold 9,574 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $808,141.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,177,102.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $84.76 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.75 and a 1 year high of $86.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.63. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $551.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. FTI Consulting’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FCN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of FTI Consulting to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCN. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in FTI Consulting in the first quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in FTI Consulting in the first quarter worth about $254,000. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

