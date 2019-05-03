Hikma Pharmaceuticals (HIK) Receives “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) in a report published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

HIK has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,730 ($22.61) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 1,960 ($25.61) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,808.57 ($23.63).

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,759.50 ($22.99). The company had a trading volume of 328,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,138. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion and a PE ratio of 15.10. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of GBX 1,271.50 ($16.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,089 ($27.30). The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.54.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.12. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is 0.34%.

In other Hikma Pharmaceuticals news, insider Mary (Nina) Henderson acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,563 ($20.42) per share, with a total value of £31,260 ($40,846.73). Also, insider Mazen Darwazah acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,582 ($20.67) per share, for a total transaction of £316,400 ($413,432.64).

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including anti-infective, anaesthetic, central nervous system (CNS), oncology, and pain management, as well as controlled substances and cardiovascular products.

