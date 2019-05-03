Hi-Crush Partners LP (HCLP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $178.20 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE:HCLP) will report sales of $178.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Hi-Crush Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $159.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $188.05 million. Hi-Crush Partners posted sales of $218.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Hi-Crush Partners will report full year sales of $809.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $710.50 million to $891.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $891.91 million, with estimates ranging from $722.30 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hi-Crush Partners.

Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Hi-Crush Partners had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HCLP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hi-Crush Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. UBS Group set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Hi-Crush Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. R. F. Lafferty cut shares of Hi-Crush Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, January 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Hi-Crush Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Hi-Crush Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.29.

Shares of Hi-Crush Partners stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.43. 846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Hi-Crush Partners has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $16.65. The stock has a market cap of $337.54 million, a PE ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCLP. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Hi-Crush Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,533,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Hi-Crush Partners by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 229,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hi-Crush Partners during the first quarter worth about $570,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Hi-Crush Partners by 31.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 25,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its position in Hi-Crush Partners by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 106,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 17,479 shares during the last quarter. 8.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hi-Crush Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the petroleum industry in North America. The company offers raw frac sand used in hydraulic fracturing process for oil and natural gas wells. It owns and operates multiple frac sand mining facilities, which include a 971-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Wyeville, Wisconsin; a 1,187-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Eau Claire County, Wisconsin; a 1,285-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Blair, Wisconsin; and a 1,626-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Independence, Wisconsin and Whitehall, Wisconsin.

