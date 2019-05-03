Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hersha Hospitality Trust is an entrepreneurial, high-growth real estate development and management company focussed on the hospitality industry. Hersha currently owns, operates, and develops a portfolio of hotels and assisted living facilities in the mid-Atlantic region of the United States. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from a mkt perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.31.

Shares of HT stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.05. 7,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,665. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $728.19 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.43.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.42). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $114.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.18 million. On average, research analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is 50.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 200.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 29.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

