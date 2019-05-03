HEROcoin (PLAY) Market Capitalization Achieves $489,299.00

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Over the last week, HEROcoin has traded down 23.5% against the dollar. HEROcoin has a market capitalization of $489,299.00 and $11,031.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEROcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin and CoinBene.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00005321 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00408012 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00017383 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001785 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.63 or 0.00944725 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00172972 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00006464 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00001332 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About HEROcoin

HEROcoin’s launch date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,157,529 tokens. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

HEROcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

