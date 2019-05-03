Heritage Way Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Heritage Way Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,536 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 2.0% of Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,212 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 9,615 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 26,651 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,287 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $1,562,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 419,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,840,188.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total transaction of $744,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,109,914.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,926,000 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $54.94 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $57.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 13th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.83%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.35.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

