Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 504,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,030 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $30,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gs Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 3.3% during the first quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 9,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at about $1,202,000. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 19.0% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 30,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 115.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 85.2% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the period.

HSIC opened at $62.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.58 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.89.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 1,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total value of $64,888.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,334.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

HSIC has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Henry Schein from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $76.39 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Thursday, January 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

