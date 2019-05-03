HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (HNNMY) Plans $0.07 Annual Dividend

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) declared an annual dividend on Monday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share on Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HNNMY traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.45. 16,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.98. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $3.73.

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 5.67%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HENNES & MAURIT/ADR will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, and cosmetics for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, underwear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, ready-to-wear, jeans, home textiles, and homeware; and interior products for living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, and kids' rooms.

