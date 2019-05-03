Helmerich & Payne (HP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boasting the youngest as well as the most efficient drilling feet, Helmerich’s technologically-advanced FlexRigs are much in demand and command strong daily rate margins. The buyout of MagVar and Motive Drilling Technologies has further enhanced HP’s directional drilling performance giving a boost to its newly formed Technologies unit. Its strong financials and dividend aristocrat status also bodes well. However, the firm expects the activity levels in the U.S. Land segment to fall sequentially in the upcoming quarter amid Permian pipeline woes. Further, Helmerich also forecasts the revenue days from its international segment to witness a sequential decline. As it is, the drilling space is witnessing intense competition, which may impact the company’s near term prospects. Hence, the stock warrants a cautious stance. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $61.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $70.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.47.

Shares of HP stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.67. 338,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,514. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Helmerich & Payne has a 52-week low of $44.56 and a 52-week high of $73.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 411.93 and a beta of 1.52.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $720.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Helmerich & Payne’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 16.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,968,000 after buying an additional 20,414 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 165,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $744,000. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 203,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,975,000 after purchasing an additional 23,389 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 24,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 13,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

