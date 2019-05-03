Head to Head Contrast: Barrick Gold (GOLD) and Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM)

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) and Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

Barrick Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Wheaton Precious Metals pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Barrick Gold pays out 80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Wheaton Precious Metals pays out 75.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Barrick Gold has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Barrick Gold is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Barrick Gold and Wheaton Precious Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barrick Gold 1 8 6 0 2.33 Wheaton Precious Metals 0 5 5 0 2.50

Barrick Gold presently has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.91%. Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus price target of $31.14, suggesting a potential upside of 50.59%. Given Wheaton Precious Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Wheaton Precious Metals is more favorable than Barrick Gold.

Volatility and Risk

Barrick Gold has a beta of -0.55, indicating that its share price is 155% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wheaton Precious Metals has a beta of -0.05, indicating that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Barrick Gold and Wheaton Precious Metals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barrick Gold $7.24 billion 3.03 -$1.55 billion $0.35 35.74 Wheaton Precious Metals $794.01 million 11.60 $427.11 million $0.48 43.08

Wheaton Precious Metals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Barrick Gold. Barrick Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wheaton Precious Metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.8% of Barrick Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of Wheaton Precious Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Barrick Gold and Wheaton Precious Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barrick Gold -21.33% 3.85% 1.68% Wheaton Precious Metals 53.79% 4.18% 3.45%

Summary

Wheaton Precious Metals beats Barrick Gold on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the ZaldÃ­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia. It also owns gold mines and exploration properties in Africa; and gold projects located in South America and North America. Barrick Gold Corporation has strategic cooperation agreement with Shandong Gold Group Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

