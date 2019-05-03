Head-To-Head Comparison: US Well Services (USWS) & Its Rivals

US Well Services (NASDAQ: USWS) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare US Well Services to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for US Well Services and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score US Well Services 0 0 1 0 3.00 US Well Services Competitors 382 1534 2071 88 2.46

US Well Services presently has a consensus price target of $7.90, suggesting a potential upside of 11.27%. As a group, “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 54.39%. Given US Well Services’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe US Well Services has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares US Well Services and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio US Well Services $648.85 million -$65.90 million -5.34 US Well Services Competitors $3.95 billion $283.74 million 12.29

US Well Services’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than US Well Services. US Well Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.6% of US Well Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.2% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of US Well Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares US Well Services and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets US Well Services N/A -72.75% -12.67% US Well Services Competitors -6.28% 40.30% 2.99%

Summary

US Well Services peers beat US Well Services on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

US Well Services Company Profile

U.S. Well Services, Inc. operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services for the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

