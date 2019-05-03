H&E Equipment Services’ (HEES) Buy Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their buy rating on shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) in a research note released on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Bank of America currently has a $35.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $32.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Longbow Research assumed coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Friday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $31.00 price target on H&E Equipment Services and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.60.

HEES stock opened at $29.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.80. H&E Equipment Services has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $40.39.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $313.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.61 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 366.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 215.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

