HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB)

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.
Shares of Cellectar Biosciences stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $2.42. 155,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,205. Cellectar Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $12.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.22.
Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile
Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.
