HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB)

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

Shares of Cellectar Biosciences stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $2.42. 155,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,205. Cellectar Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $12.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.22.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cellectar Biosciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 58,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.63% of Cellectar Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.