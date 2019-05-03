Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) EVP Sells $414,954.19 in Stock

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 4,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total transaction of $414,954.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,300.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.29. 36,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,303,127. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.84 and a 52-week high of $109.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The firm had revenue of $732.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 70.65%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HAS. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $106.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 11th. KeyCorp set a $110.00 price target on shares of Hasbro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hasbro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAS. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Hasbro by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Hasbro by 7,213.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,671 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Hasbro during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Hasbro by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

