Hansteen (HSTN) Given Add Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Hansteen (LON:HSTN) in a research note released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HSTN. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hansteen in a report on Monday, March 25th. Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.24) price objective on shares of Hansteen in a report on Monday, March 25th.

Shares of HSTN opened at GBX 94 ($1.23) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.97. The firm has a market cap of $399.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07. Hansteen has a 12 month low of GBX 85.60 ($1.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 133.80 ($1.75).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is a positive change from Hansteen’s previous dividend of $2.40. Hansteen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.45%.

In other news, insider Ian Richard Watson sold 391,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.23), for a total transaction of £368,335.24 ($481,295.23).

About Hansteen

Hansteen Holdings PLC is a company which was incorporated in the United Kingdom and registered in England and Wales on 27 October 2005. The Company is required to comply with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006. The address of the registered office is 1st Floor, Pegasus House, 37-43 Sackville Street, London W1S 3DL.

