HANNOVER RUECK/S (HVRRY) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

HANNOVER RUECK/S stock opened at $74.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.83. HANNOVER RUECK/S has a one year low of $61.23 and a one year high of $75.96.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

