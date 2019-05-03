Hamel Associates Inc. Takes $2.49 Million Position in Apache Co. (APA)

Hamel Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 71,705 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Apache by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 70,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Apache by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 178,827 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,199,000 after purchasing an additional 51,367 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apache in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles boosted its position in shares of Apache by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 80,340 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apache in the 1st quarter worth $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

APA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Apache from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Apache in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Apache from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine raised Apache from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Apache in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.82.

NYSE APA opened at $30.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.72. Apache Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.56 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Apache had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.54%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Apache Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Apache’s payout ratio is currently 56.50%.

Apache Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

