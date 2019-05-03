Habit Restaurants (HABT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $108.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.51 million. Habit Restaurants had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 0.69%. Habit Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Habit Restaurants stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.25. 552,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,154. Habit Restaurants has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.03 million, a P/E ratio of 72.06, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HABT shares. ValuEngine raised Habit Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Habit Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Habit Restaurants in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Habit Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Habit Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Habit Restaurants by 512.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in Habit Restaurants by 356.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Habit Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Habit Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Habit Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Habit Restaurants Company Profile

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

