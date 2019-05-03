Guardant Health (GH) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guardant Health Inc. is a precision oncology company. It focuses on conquer cancer through use of proprietary blood tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics. The company’s Guardant Health Oncology Platform is designed for clinical development, regulatory and reimbursement to drive commercial adoption, improve patient clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs. It launched multiple liquid biopsy-based tests, Guardant360 and GuardantOMNI, for advanced stage cancer patients, which fuel its development programs for recurrence and early detection, LUNAR-1 and LUNAR-2. Guardant Health Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, United States. “

Get Guardant Health alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GH. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guardant Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.25.

Shares of NASDAQ GH traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.28. 3,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,027. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.81. Guardant Health has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $106.58.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.57 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $35,029.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 131,340 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $8,579,128.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 789,894 shares of company stock worth $53,761,068.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

Featured Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guardant Health (GH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.