Grupo Simec SAB de CV (SIM) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Grupo Simec SAB de CV (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Simec SAB de CV from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 9th.

NYSEAMERICAN SIM traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.90. 506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,618. Grupo Simec SAB de CV has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $10.64.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Grupo Simec SAB de CV stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Grupo Simec SAB de CV (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) by 40.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,663 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Grupo Simec SAB de CV were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Simec SAB de CV Company Profile

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and structural steel products in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Brazil. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

