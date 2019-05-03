Gritstone Oncology Inc (GRTS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Gritstone Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:GRTS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.20.

GRTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Gritstone Oncology in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Gritstone Oncology in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Gritstone Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

GRTS opened at $10.75 on Friday. Gritstone Oncology has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $32.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.96 million and a PE ratio of -1.48.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gritstone Oncology will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Gritstone Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Gritstone Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Gritstone Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Gritstone Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gritstone Oncology by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 48,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 20,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

About Gritstone Oncology

Gritstone Oncology Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

