Green Plains (GPRE) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GPRE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

GPRE stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. Green Plains has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $719.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.21.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.89). Green Plains had a net margin of 0.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $827.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Green Plains’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Green Plains will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Anthony R. Vojslavek sold 1,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $30,333.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Mapes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $50,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,690.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,759 shares of company stock valued at $719,462 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,822 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 27,301 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 31,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 11,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 14,303 shares in the last quarter.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

