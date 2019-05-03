Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires New Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $39,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $306,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,210 shares in the company, valued at $3,679,099.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.87, for a total value of $2,818,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,773 shares of company stock worth $33,097,211 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised NextEra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $187.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $199.00 target price on NextEra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered NextEra Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.33.

NYSE:NEE opened at $191.72 on Friday. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $155.06 and a 1-year high of $195.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.29.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.19. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

