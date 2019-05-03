Great Portland Estates PLC (GPOR) Insider Acquires £151.60 in Stock

Great Portland Estates PLC (LON:GPOR) insider Nick Sanderson bought 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 758 ($9.90) per share, with a total value of £151.60 ($198.09).
Shares of LON:GPOR opened at GBX 766.20 ($10.01) on Friday. Great Portland Estates PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 647.40 ($8.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 777.60 ($10.16). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14.
A number of brokerages recently commented on GPOR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Great Portland Estates from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 670.58 ($8.76).
We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.
