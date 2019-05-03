Great Elm Capital (GECC) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Great Elm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ GECC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.64. The stock had a trading volume of 17,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,719. The stock has a market cap of $92.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.83. Great Elm Capital has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 million. Great Elm Capital had a negative net margin of 32.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.54%. On average, analysts predict that Great Elm Capital will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Great Elm Capital news, major shareholder Mast Capital Management, Llc sold 39,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $313,992.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 855,109 shares of company stock valued at $7,040,143 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stilwell Value LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Great Elm Capital by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. 13.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

