Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Alphabet (GOOG)

Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,399.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and set a $1,420.00 price target (up from $1,390.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,354.36.

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,162.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $826.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $970.11 and a 1-year high of $1,289.27.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $11.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.51 by $1.39. The business had revenue of $36.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 20.06%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 47.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 89 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,112.66, for a total value of $99,026.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 38 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,124.90, for a total transaction of $42,746.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,445.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 906 shares of company stock worth $1,073,756 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

