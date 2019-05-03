Golden Ocean Group (GOGL) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

GOGL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Golden Ocean Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Golden Ocean Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research cut Golden Ocean Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.31.

Golden Ocean Group stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.82. 1,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,780. Golden Ocean Group has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The firm has a market cap of $859.86 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $131.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Golden Ocean Group will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,570 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 41,440 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,669 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. 20.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, engages in the transportation of bulk commodities worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

