Golar LNG (GLNG) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Golar LNG is anticipated to benefit immensely this year on the back of strength in shipping activity. Moreover, FLNG Hilli Episeyo operations for the entire 2019 are expected to boost results. The commencement of Sergipe in 2020 is also a major positive, expected to drive the company’s cash flow. Its 20-year Lease and Operate Agreement (LOA) with BP for servicing the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim project is another major upside. This is because BP will make use of Golar LNG's floating liquefied natural gas vessels, Gimi in the project. Commencement of operations from Gimi are expected to generate annual EBITDA of around $215 million or more. Additionally, the company’s efforts to add shareholder value through dividends are encouraging. However, its high operating expenses are a huge cause for worry and might hamper the company's bottom-line growth in the first quarter of 2019. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GLNG. BidaskClub cut Golar LNG from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut Golar LNG from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Golar LNG in a research note on Friday, February 8th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Golar LNG currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.09.

GLNG opened at $19.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -51.45 and a beta of 0.71. Golar LNG has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $35.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $181.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.96 million. Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 53.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Golar LNG will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -157.89%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Golar LNG by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,458 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Golar LNG by 4.9% in the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 104,751 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new position in Golar LNG in the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Golar LNG by 389.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 12,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Golar LNG in the first quarter worth approximately $24,566,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

