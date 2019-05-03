Gogo (GOGO) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.75 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gogo is the leading provider of in-flight connectivity and wireless entertainment solutions for the global aviation industry. They currently provide services on approximately 9,600 aircraft, which represents more than 20% of the world’s total commercial and business jet aircraft. Gogo has partnerships with 14 commercial airlines and is installed on more than 2,500 commercial aircraft. Nearly 7,000 business aircraft are also flying with its solutions, including the world’s largest fractional ownership fleets. Gogo also is a factory option at every major business aircraft manufacturer. Gogo is headquartered in Chicago, IL, with additional facilities in Broomfield, CO, and various locations overseas. “

Get Gogo alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GOGO. BidaskClub raised Gogo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Cowen raised Gogo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.25 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a sell rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Gogo in a report on Friday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.45.

NASDAQ GOGO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,599. Gogo has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $9.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.35.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $217.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. Gogo’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gogo will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles C. Townsend purchased 277,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.36 per share, with a total value of $1,209,485.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gogo in the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Gogo by 56.3% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 15,424 shares during the period. 57.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gogo (GOGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.