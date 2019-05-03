Godaddy (GDDY) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $83.79, but opened at $81.23. Godaddy shares last traded at $79.38, with a volume of 2950537 shares changing hands.

The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). Godaddy had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on GDDY. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Godaddy in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Godaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Godaddy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Godaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Godaddy in a report on Thursday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.17.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 633 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $47,563.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,056.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott Wagner sold 37,000 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $2,782,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,607 shares in the company, valued at $14,557,310.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 267,290 shares of company stock worth $20,182,928. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Godaddy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Godaddy by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Godaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Godaddy by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Godaddy by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.00, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

