GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) to Issue $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.4953 per share by the pharmaceutical company on Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.
GlaxoSmithKline has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.5% annually over the last three years. GlaxoSmithKline has a payout ratio of 81.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect GlaxoSmithKline to earn $3.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.1%.
GlaxoSmithKline stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,170,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,822,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.74. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of $36.41 and a 12-month high of $42.36.
In related news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline purchased 325,000 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,850,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.
GSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Shore Capital lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.83.
GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile
GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.
