Geron Co. (GERN) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) by 78.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 147,636 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Geron were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GERN. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Geron by 158.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,536,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,537,000 after buying an additional 9,523,953 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Geron by 242.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 736,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 1,253,007 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Geron by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,038,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,037,000 after buying an additional 1,102,419 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Geron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $985,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Geron by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,751,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,403,000 after buying an additional 661,446 shares during the period. 33.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Geron alerts:

NASDAQ GERN opened at $1.82 on Friday. Geron Co. has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.35 million, a P/E ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 2.93.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Geron had a negative return on equity of 17.61% and a negative net margin of 2,534.43%. Equities analysts predict that Geron Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

GERN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised Geron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BidaskClub raised Geron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Geron in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised Geron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1.50 to $3.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.01.

In related news, EVP Melissa Kelly Behrs sold 120,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $241,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/03/geron-co-gern-shares-sold-by-virtu-financial-llc.html.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. The company supports the clinical stage development of imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic myeloid malignancies.

Read More: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.