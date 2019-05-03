Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 6,487 Shares of Culp, Inc. (CULP)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,119 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,487 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Culp were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Culp by 20.9% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 49,824 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 8,610 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Culp by 2.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 763,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,464,000 after acquiring an additional 21,631 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Culp by 6.1% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,489,363 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,043,000 after acquiring an additional 85,401 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Culp by 68.7% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Culp by 6.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 505,338 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,230,000 after acquiring an additional 32,364 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CULP opened at $20.44 on Friday. Culp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $32.05. The firm has a market cap of $253.80 million, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.28.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Culp had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $77.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.38 million. Analysts anticipate that Culp, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 29th. Culp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.85%.

In related news, Director Fred A. Jackson purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.57 per share, with a total value of $52,710.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Culp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Culp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

